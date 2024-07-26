AP social welfare minister urges for upliftment of Dalits

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government will revive all the schemes intended for the economic upliftment of Dalits.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, he said the previous YSRC regime cancelled 27 schemes intended for welfare of SCs. They included the economic development schemes (bank linked schemes), land purchase scheme, land development scheme (SCs), minor irrigation (SCs), Skill Development Training Programme for SC Youth, NTR Vidyonnathi, Best Available Schools, Skill Upgradation Programme (SCs), Book Bank (SCs), and other schemes.

He informed the House that the revival of the disbanded schemes is under active consideration of the State government. The backlog posts were not filled during the previous YSRC regime and the Rule of Reservation was not implemented properly, he said.