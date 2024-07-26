Builders happy with fund allocation for Amarvati capital development, say will help stimulate growth

VIJAYAWADA: Realtors and builders in Andhra Pradesh have welcomed the Union Budget, which they said is positive and augurs well for the state in general and the housing sector in particular.

They said Rs 15,000 crore for the Amaravati capital development has sent positive vibes, and the real estate value not just in the capital villages, but in the region as a whole has increased.

The realtors and builders, who left the state in search of better opportunities, are steadily returning now.

Builders and developers are of the view that affordable housing, focus on industrial and urban infrastructure will help stimulate growth in real estate, and investors will find more opportunities.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) members opined that the reduction of capital gains tax on real estate properties from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent is expected to stimulate investment in the real estate sector, boost real estate transactions, and improve returns for investors.

They observed that the removal of indexation benefits for calculating capital gains tax on real estate will not affect properties held before 2001. These properties will continue to enjoy the indexation benefits.

The indexation benefits for properties held before 2001 allow the valuation of these properties to be adjusted for inflation up to 2001 while calculating capital gains tax.