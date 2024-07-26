Health Commissioner directs officials to take strict measures against seasonal diseases in Andhra

GUNTUR: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department C Harikiran directed the officials to take strict measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

He conducted a review meeting with medical and health department officials at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, due to rains, strict measures should be taken to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Awareness should be increased in the public not to risk their lives and follow the precautions without fail through local publicity mediums.

The measures to be taken will be announced through radio jingles, FM, and local channels.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with director of Information and Public Relations department to create awareness across the State.

He also directed the officials to be more alert in areas where malaria, dengue, and chickenguinea cases were recorded.

Recorded messages will be sent to the mobiles of public to alert them, he added.

Disease control programme MD Dr. Subrahmanyeswari, JD Dr. Malleswari, NVBDC program DD Ramanatharao, and state consultants were also present.