Medical staff should provide better services to public without fail: Palnadu Collector

Palnadu district Collector P Arun Babu visits PHC in Palnadu
Palnadu district Collector P Arun Babu visits PHC in Palnadu(Photo I Express)
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The medical staff at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) should always be available to prove better services to public, said Palnadu district Collector P Arun Babu. He conducted surprise inspections at Tahsildar, Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDO) offices and PHC in Savalyapuram in the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion at the PHC, he said that the staff should provide medical services to the public without fail. The Collector inspected the records and registers and gave necessary suggestions to the doctors and PHC staff.

In view of the rainy season, she directed the officials to take measures to prevent cases of malaria, dengue, viral fevers, and diseases due to the contamination of water.

He also inspected the documents in MPDO and Tahsildar office and directed the officials to resolve public grievances as early as possible.

