NCDC assistance to Andhra cooperative societies rise to Rs 13,280.13 crore in two years

VIJAYAWADA: The financial assistance in the form of loans and grants by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to cooperative societies and federations across Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a sharp jump of around 370% in the last two years. The financial assistance provided by the NCDC to the cooperative societies/federations went up from Rs 2,831.59 crore in 2021- 22 to Rs 13,280.13 crore in 2023-24.

There are 17,675 registered cooperative societies in Andhra Pradesh as per the data available on the National Cooperative Database (NCD) portal, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani.

The Union Minister also stated that the NCDC provides financial assistance to cooperatives societies/federations across the country. As per the information received from the NCDC, in the last three years, the total amount disbursed as loan is Rs 1,34,670.90 crore, while the total amount disbursed as grants is Rs 1,200.04 crore, said the minister.