Prahari Clubs in Andhra to curb drug menace in schools

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman Kesali Apparao, along with education department additional director MR Prasanna Kumar conducted a virtual meeting with district education officials on Thursday. During the meeting, he proposed setting up Prahari Clubs at all schools in the State to curb drug menace.

He discussed the framework to wean away children from drug abuse and curb sale of any substances in surrounding areas of schools through convergent actions.

He said the State government has increased vigil on the sales of drugs and taking action against those who illegally distributed drugs. With the coordination of all departments, awareness will be increased among the students about the effects of drug abuse, smoking and consumption of alcohol. The officials said the clubs will be set up with the operational guidelines as per the instructions of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.