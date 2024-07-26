Unidentified miscreants attack YSRC activist for posting content against local MLA, investigation on

GUNTUR: Few unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a YSRC activist, who was severely injured, in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim is identified as M Yesubabu, a resident of Nandigama.

The incident took place when he was heading from Sattenapalli to Nandigama on a two-wheeler when unidentified miscreants assaulted him. Yesubabu stated that the attack was preplanned, targeting him for posting content against local MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana during the election period. The attackers also abused him and his caste, threatening to kill him.

After the attack, he was found naked and severely injured on the roadside. Locals took him to Sattenapalli Area Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

After receiving his complaint, local police filed a case for attempted murder and initiated an investigation, reporting that Yesubabu’s condition is stable. Meanwhile, local YSRC leaders alleged that TDP goons and followers of MLA Kanna were behind the attack. They condemned the assault and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.