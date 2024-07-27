AP development minister asks municipal officials to speed up Anna Canteen construction

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana instructed the new municipal commissioners to speed up the construction of Anna Canteens.

He conducted a review meeting with the newly appointed eight municipal commissioners, along with Director of Municipal Administration Hari Narayana, TIDCO Managing Director Sai Kanth, and Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu, at the Secretariat on Friday. They discussed development activities within the municipal corporation limits in the State.

During the meeting, Narayana instructed officials to focus on developing parks, central dividers, filling potholes, removing silt from drains and removing all flex boards from central dividers, as they pose a road hazard. He emphasised on ensuring the provision of safe drinking water and maintaining water quality tests to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Additionally, he instructed the commissioners to enhance animal birth control programmes for stray dogs. Narayana also discussed town planning issues and the construction of TIDCO houses, urging the officials to take measures to avoid any public complaints regarding town planning.