AP Indian Medical Association president urges government to take steps to ensure safety of doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Violence against doctors is an alarming issue that threatens the integrity of our healthcare system, said Indian Medical Association - Andhra Pradesh (IMA-AP) President Dr M Jayachandra Naidu.

Speaking at a press conference at IMA Hall in Vijayawada on Friday, he urged the government to take immediate and stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of medial professionals.

He highlighted the increasing violence against doctors and healthcare workers, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive policies and protective legislation. Dr Naidu underscored the indispensable role of doctors in nation-building, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, where many sacrificed their lives.

“We, the doctors of this country, are facing difficult times in practising our profession due to the atmosphere of fear and mistrust in our hospitals. The violence on doctors and hospitals has reached epidemic proportions and is a national shame,” he stated.

He called for the enactment of a Central law on violence against doctors, citing the inadequacy of existing State legislations. The Union government had previously initiated a bill on this issue, which was put up for public comments, but it is yet to be introduced in the Parliament. A Central law would provide a stronger deterrent against such acts.