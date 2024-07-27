AP Indian Medical Association president urges government to take steps to ensure safety of doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Violence against doctors is an alarming issue that threatens the integrity of our healthcare system, said Indian Medical Association - Andhra Pradesh (IMA-AP) President Dr M Jayachandra Naidu.
Speaking at a press conference at IMA Hall in Vijayawada on Friday, he urged the government to take immediate and stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of medial professionals.
He highlighted the increasing violence against doctors and healthcare workers, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive policies and protective legislation. Dr Naidu underscored the indispensable role of doctors in nation-building, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, where many sacrificed their lives.
“We, the doctors of this country, are facing difficult times in practising our profession due to the atmosphere of fear and mistrust in our hospitals. The violence on doctors and hospitals has reached epidemic proportions and is a national shame,” he stated.
He called for the enactment of a Central law on violence against doctors, citing the inadequacy of existing State legislations. The Union government had previously initiated a bill on this issue, which was put up for public comments, but it is yet to be introduced in the Parliament. A Central law would provide a stronger deterrent against such acts.
“Protecting our healthcare professionals is not just about safeguarding individuals but ensuring uninterrupted and quality medical care for all,” he added. IMA-AP General Secretary Dr P Phanidhar echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for legislative action to protect doctors from criminal prosecution. “Mindless criminal prosecution has resulted in harassment of doctors and the practice of defensive medicine. There is a legitimate case for exempting the professional service of doctors from criminal prosecution,” said Dr Phanidhar.
He elaborated on the controversial nature of criminal liability in cases of medical negligence, highlighting the importance of mens rea, or the intent to cause harm, in establishing such liability. The IMA-AP demands that in the absence of mens rea, doctors should only be held accountable under civil law, not criminal law.
“Ensuring the safety of doctors is not just a professional obligation but a moral imperative. We stand united in our demand for a safer working environment,” he said.
The IMA-AP calls upon the government to enact a Central law on violence against doctors and hospitals. It urges the government to amend Section 106.1 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) legislation and enforce Section 26 in cases of alleged medical negligence, distinguishing between genuine medical accidents and negligence to protect doctors from unwarranted prosecution.