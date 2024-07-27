Baptala collector says Coastal Regulation Zone to be set up in 492 square km in AP

GUNTUR: Necessary measures will be taken for the development of coastal areas in its territorial water limit areas under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), said Bapatla district Collector J Venkata Murali.

The referendum process for the implementation of CRZ Notification, 2019 was held at Bapatla Collectorate on Friday. He said the main initiative of this is to develop the coastal areas while protecting the environment. Mangroves, rivulets, and sand dunes naturally provide livelihood to fishermen who are depended on the aqua wealth of the sea for generations and are also crucial for environmental conservation.

He also stressed that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the environment for future generations by developing it without harming nature. He informed that the coastal area is spread over a distance of 74 km in the district and the CRZ will be set up in 492 square kilometres.

The CRZ will be developed as a tourism hub and special arrangements will be made to attract more tourists including set up of rest rooms, and resorts. Along with this, various development works will be included in the project, he added. Owners of resorts, representatives of organisations and people of several villages urged the Collector to reduce the area of undeveloped areas in CRZ. They urged the officials to conduct Grama Sabhas in all villages under CRZ.