CM Naidu announces Rs 3000 relief for each family affected in flood-hit districts

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced immediate relief of Rs 3,000 for each family whose house was inundated in the floods due to heavy rains in the flood-hit five districts.

Approximately 1.06 lakh acres were inundated by floodwaters in East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, the Chief Minister said during a discussion on floods in the Godavari delta region. He directed Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the affected areas, oversee the relief measures and assess the damage.

Naidu will be visiting New Delhi to participate in the Niti Aayog meeting. Recalling how his government had come to the rescue of the people during the Hudhud and Titli cyclones, Naidu assured all possible help from the government to the victims. “Aid will be provided beyond the stipulated norms,” he said.

The two ministers will be accompanied by ministers of the respective districts and people’s representatives, who will provide details of the loss and the amount of input subsidy needed. Preliminary estimates put the loss of paddy transplantation at 4,317 acres, maize at 3,160 acres, and cotton at 960 acres. The extent may increase once the complete enumeration of crop loss is done, he said, adding that in the East Godavari district alone, 273 acres are inundated.