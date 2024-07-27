CM Naidu to attend NITI Aayog meet today, to place proposal for Polavaram Irrigation project

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu went to Delhi on Friday evening to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Naidu will place the proposal for construction of a new diaphragm wall for Polavaram Irrigation Project at the NITI Aayog meeting.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met New Development Bank Director-General DJ Pandian at the State Secretariat to explore potential partnerships in several key areas.

They discussed financial assistance to the CRDA for the construction of Capital Amaravati, essential infrastructure, especially rural road connectivity, and collaboration on major projects such as ports and green energy.