Ministry of Ports invest Rs 7,000 crore in Sagarmala projects in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has invested over Rs 7,000 crore in Sagarmala projects in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at transforming the State’s maritime sector.

Replying to a question raised by MPs Krishna Prasad Tenneti and YS Avinash Reddy regarding the proposals under the Sagarmala Project in the State, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry has received 29 new proposals from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, worth approximately Rs 3,300 crore, covering various projects, including port development, coastal berths, and fish landing centres.

The Minister highlighted that 13 projects valued about Rs 2,500 crore are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala Scheme.

“These projects, include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbours, port modernisation and skill development. The ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 crore for the development of these projects,” he noted, adding, “Additionally, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in AP, with a combined investment of Rs 4,600 crore.”

Among these, 22 projects worth Rs 2,530 crore have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs 2,070 crore are in various stages of implementation.” He also mentioned the establishment of two Centres of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. “The Vizag Centre, a first of its kind in Asia, has equipped over 10,000 students with engineering and technical skills,” he said.