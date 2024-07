VIJAYAWADA: Accusing YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of raising a hue and cry over the ‘Red Book’ in New Delhi without even opening it, TDP general secretary and Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh asserted that all the ‘wrongdoers’ mentioned in his Red Book will be punished as per law.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, Lokesh said he had mentioned about the Red Book in around 90 public meetings.

“Jagan has brought wide publicity to my Red Book by inviting the national media in Delhi,” he quipped. Pointing out that Jagan had addressed only two press conferences in the five years that he was in power, the Minister said, “Now the former Chief Minister has chaired five press meets within a month after his party was limited to 11 seats in the Assembly.”

On Jagan’s counter to the white papers released by the government, Lokesh stated that the treasury benches are ready to tell the facts in the Assembly, if Jagan comes to the House.

‘It will take at least 10 years for Jagan to get LoP status’

“If Jagan comes to the Assembly, we will explain the facts. Unlike YSRC leaders, we (leaders of the NDA) will not hurl abuses and will not show any disregard for Jagan’s family members,” he remarked.

Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, too, took a dig at Jagan and said, “The YSRC chief had an opportunity to raise the issue of law and order in the State Assembly. However, it seems that he went to Delhi only to forge an alliance with the INDI Alliance.”

Responding to Jagan’s claim that the government was not in a position to table the full Budget, Keshav said the reason for delaying the Budget was the financial destruction caused by Jagan’s government. “In fact, complete details of the debts made by the previous government are only rising daily and may surge further in the days to come,” he alleged.

Speaking to newsmen at the media point of the State Legislative Assembly, Keshav demanded Jagan to give the list of the 36 YSRC activists, who the party chief claimed were murdered in recent times. Observing that Jagan is not in a position to discharge duties as the Leader of Opposition, he said it will take at least 10 years for the former Chief Minister to get the status of LoP.