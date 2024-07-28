Centre allocated Rs 50k crore to Andhra Pradesh: Minister L Murugan

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that special funds were allocated to Andhra Pradesh for Amaravati and backward area development.

Speaking at a function organised on the union budget 2024-25 on Saturday, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating special funds to Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister said that the 2024-25 budget focuses on Andhra Pradesh’s economic progress, allocating funds for constructing the Amaravati capital and developing backward areas.

He said that the Union government has allocated Rs 50,474 crore to Andhra Pradesh, which is 4 percent of the Union Budget. He noted that these allocations would attract industries and industrialists to AP. Murugan mentioned the Centre’s commitment to implementing aspects of the Bifurcation Act and providing additional funds in the future, ensuring all guarantees are fulfilled.

Murugan stated that the Centre would assist in completing the Polavaram Project. He mentioned that the Purnodaya policy would benefit eastern states and AP, with priority given to agriculture to encourage farmers

He said that 60 percent of shrimp products are exported from AP. Hence, coastal areas will be developed to provide more facilities. He emphasized that the budget prioritizes skill development, urban area growth, and MSME incentives, particularly for women. He noted that the Union government has given priority to the education sector in AP including Petroleum University, Tribal University etc.,

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju thanked the party for electing him as the legislative leader and criticized the state government’s management from 2019-2024.

He accused Jagan’s administration of incurring a debt of Rs 9.74 lakh crore, leading to financial and emotional issues by delaying payments to contractors.

The event was presided over by BJP Media State incharge Pathuri Nagabhushanam. BJP Legislative Party Leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP State chief spokesperson Lanka Dinkar, Minority Morcha State president Sheikh Baji, State spokesperson Sadhineni Yamini, NTR district president Adduri Sriram were present.