Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan puts an end to public nuisance caused by bike-borne gangs

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan swiftly responded to a complaint made to him by women and senior citizens of the first lane of sixth ward in NTR Colony of Venkatagiri in Tirupati district about the public nuisance caused by bike-borne gangs.

Taking serious note of the complaint, Pawan Kalyan spoke to Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu, and directed him to resolve the issue immediately.

The SP alerted the division police officials, who in turn went to NTR Colony, enquired the locals about the public nuisance, caught the unruly youths roaming on bikes at high speed, and bound them over after registering cases.

It was alleged that the youth were blackmailing girls after taking their photos that they would post them on social media if the former’s demands were not met.

They even harassed a woman sub-inspector. The residents also enclosed the photos of the bike-borne gangs to their complaint sent to the Deputy Chief Minister, which helped him take swift action.