Finalise new D-wall estimates soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took part in the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi and sought for finalisation of estimates at the earliest to build a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.
Following the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu spoke to mediapersons and said a memorandum on funds required for the Polavaram project will be tabled during a Union Cabinet meeting. Further, the Chief Minister explained that he met Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and handed over a copy of the Cabinet Note, which elaborated on the resolution passed by the State Cabinet regarding the construction of a new diaphragm wall, for the Centre’s approval.
CM emphasises use of green tech at niti aayog meet
Stressing that the ultimate goal is to complete the entire project at the earliest, Naidu said there are no phases to the construction. Some works will be completed earlier, while others will be done later.
Underscoring the need for taking a decision on the estimates for the new diaphragm wall at the earliest, he pointed out that another working season would be lost, if a decision is not taken before November. It will take two seasons to streamline the works, if they are taken up immediately after the floods recede, he noted.
Naidu said he also requested the Centre for assistance in rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. Citing the finances of the State, he told the delegates at the meeting that AP suffered almost in every sector during the previous YSRC regime.
Finding fault with those politicising the allocations made for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget, the Chief Minister maintained that the State was only given its share as per the AP State Reorganisation Act. “Construction of Amaravati capital city, Polavaram and development of backward districts are mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act,” he pointed out.
Reiterating that the State witnessed more damage during the past five years of the YSRC regime than the State bifurcation, Naidu remarked that Andhra Pradesh was lagging behind in implementation of Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Missions. He alleged that the diversion of Central funds by the previous YSRC dispensation resulted in AP standing third from the bottom among all other States.
“After witnessing Jagan’s five-year governance, people gave the NDA a historic mandate and the responsibility to rebuild the State,” he said.
According to sources, Naidu mentioned the features of his Vision-2047 document during the NITI Aayog meeting and emphasised the use of green technology across all sectors. Further, he underscored the need for more focus on education, health and employment and also on usage of hydrogen and reforms in the power sector, besides suggesting steps to be taken for eliminating poverty. Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, following his meeting with Naidu, said the two leaders discussed the progress of the Polavaram project.
In a post on X, he added, “The work being done under Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission in Andhra Pradesh was also discussed in detail. Along with this, Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, Drip Scheme, Govardhan Yojana, and River Linking Projects were also discussed.”
He explained that the progress of all the important projects and their benefits were thoroughly analysed, so that there can be continuous improvement in the field of water management and sanitation in the State.