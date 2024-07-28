Finalise new D-wall estimates soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took part in the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi and sought for finalisation of estimates at the earliest to build a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Following the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu spoke to mediapersons and said a memorandum on funds required for the Polavaram project will be tabled during a Union Cabinet meeting. Further, the Chief Minister explained that he met Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and handed over a copy of the Cabinet Note, which elaborated on the resolution passed by the State Cabinet regarding the construction of a new diaphragm wall, for the Centre’s approval.

CM emphasises use of green tech at niti aayog meet

Stressing that the ultimate goal is to complete the entire project at the earliest, Naidu said there are no phases to the construction. Some works will be completed earlier, while others will be done later.

Underscoring the need for taking a decision on the estimates for the new diaphragm wall at the earliest, he pointed out that another working season would be lost, if a decision is not taken before November. It will take two seasons to streamline the works, if they are taken up immediately after the floods recede, he noted.

Naidu said he also requested the Centre for assistance in rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. Citing the finances of the State, he told the delegates at the meeting that AP suffered almost in every sector during the previous YSRC regime.