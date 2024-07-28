Kakinada Municipal Corporation takes up axing of Conocarpus trees to avoid environmental hazard

KAKINADA: On the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan ( Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forests, Science & Technology), the process to cut down Conocarpus trees has begun in Kakinada district. There are over 35,000 trees of this species across the district.

Subsequently, district Collector Sagili Shan Mohan instructed officials of Kakinada Municipal Corporation as well as the Forest Department to axe the trees in the city.

The development comes after environmentalists and social activists had raised concerns over the adverse effects of Conocarpus trees. For the past two years, they had been highlighting the harmful effects of the trees, which are planted for ornamental purposes. Native to Africa, these trees are known to be water guzzlers and grow exponentially within three years. They pollinate twice a year and the pollen can cause health complications such as cold, cough asthma and allergies among individuals. Additionally, they are also known to clog drains and freshwater pipelines.

Previously, the Gujarat Forest Department banned this species of trees in forest and non-forest areas such as nurseries and plantations.