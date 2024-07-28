Man steals APSRTC bus to go to wife’s place in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: A 35-year-old man stole an RTC bus to pick up his wife as he had no money to travel to her village himself. The incident took place on Friday night within the Atmakur police station limits. The man was identified as Dargaiah from Venkatapuram village in Atmakur mandal.

According to Atmakur SI Lakshmi Narayana, the police traced the bus in Muchumarri and returned to its owner on Saturday morning. Dargaiah, a former lorry driver suffering from mental illness, had married a woman from Muchumarri. Recently, his wife had gone to her native village. Desperate to see her, Dargaiah took the bus parked near Chakram Hotel in Atmakur town, drove it to Muchumarri, and parked it near the local police station before going to his wife’s house.

When confronted by the police, Dargaiah explained that he saw the bus in Atmakur town and, with the keys left inside, impulsively decided to drive it to see his wife.