Naidu government out for a duck in first over: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing the white papers released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, senior YSRC leader and former Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA government’s agenda was only to blame the previous dispensation through the white paper, instead of outlining concrete development plans.

Speaking to newsmen in Hyderabad, Buggana said the much-touted ‘Super Six’ schemes announced by the TDP failed to take off, with the government unable to implement them even in the initial stages. He ridiculed Naidu’s claims of being the sole expert in wealth creation, pointing out the absurdity of his statements about consulting the public on ‘Super Six’ schemes. “In the very first over, Naidu’s government was out for a duck,” he quipped.

He slammed the TDP for opting for a vote-on-account Budget instead of presenting a full Budget and said the move indicated that the government was avoiding to reveal the impracticality of implementing their promises.