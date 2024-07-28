Naidu government out for a duck in first over: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing the white papers released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, senior YSRC leader and former Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA government’s agenda was only to blame the previous dispensation through the white paper, instead of outlining concrete development plans.
Speaking to newsmen in Hyderabad, Buggana said the much-touted ‘Super Six’ schemes announced by the TDP failed to take off, with the government unable to implement them even in the initial stages. He ridiculed Naidu’s claims of being the sole expert in wealth creation, pointing out the absurdity of his statements about consulting the public on ‘Super Six’ schemes. “In the very first over, Naidu’s government was out for a duck,” he quipped.
He slammed the TDP for opting for a vote-on-account Budget instead of presenting a full Budget and said the move indicated that the government was avoiding to reveal the impracticality of implementing their promises.
Highlighting the State’s financial burden of Rs 2.50 lakh crore annually for regular expenses against an income of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, the YSRC leader questioned the feasibility of TDP’s financial promises. Countering Naidu’s claims of economic growth under the TDP regime, Buggana listed the significant improvements under YSRC’s tenure.
Elaborating on the growth in the industrial sector under the YSRC regime, he emphasised the significant rise of the State’s GDP contribution to the national GDP. He noted that substantial increase in per capita income was recorded during the YSRC’s administration, which elevated the State’s ranking from 18 to 13 at the national-level.
Further, he accused the current TDP coalition government of massive borrowing within just 50 days of coming to power, contrasting it with the responsible debt management during the previous government administration.
Providing a detailed breakdown of the State’s actual debts and disputing the exaggerated figures propagated by the government, Buggana said, “They borrowed Rs 2,000 crore on June 20, another Rs 5,000 crore on July 2, and Rs 2,000 crore on July 16. The growth rate of borrowings was 21percent in the TDP regime, while it was 12 percent in YSRC regime.”