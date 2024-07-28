New flights to Ahmedabad, Pune from Vijayawada soon

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has said Vijayawada - Ahmedabad and Vijayawada - Pune flight services will be started soon by Air India and IndiGo. The construction of a new terminal at Gannavaram airport will be launched within a year. Similarly, the Vijayawada West Bypass Road project works will also be taken up in the coming six months, and connecting roads and radial roads will be developed to reach Amaravati from Gannavaram within 13 to 14 minutes, the MP said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has issued instructions to the NHAI to prepare the Detailed Project Report for the construction of a 6 km flyover from Mahanadu junction to Nidamanuru, he revealed.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Chinni said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in reply to a question raised by him in the Lok Sabha about the development of Vijayawada railway station, informed that it is part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy staged dharna in New Delhi alleging lawlessness in AP for his political existence. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh are making every effort to put the debt-ridden State back on the path of economic growth,” Chinni said.