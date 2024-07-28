No need to support YSRC chief’s protest: APCC president Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president YS Sharmila lashed out at her brother and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments on the Congress at a press conference on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, she posted, “Jagan wants answer why the Congress party @INCIndia did not come @ysjagan ... Why should we declare solidarity with your dharna? Because of the hypocritical drama played in Delhi for the existence of the party...?”

The Congress has kept away from Jagan’s protest in New Delhi, as it was aware that there was no truth in the protest, but only self-interest, which is of no benefit to the State, she averred.

In a rebuttal to the criticism of YSRC on her social media post, the APCC chief said the YSRC is going on a loop line leaving the main line only to get derailed.