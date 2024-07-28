Andhra Pradesh

No need to support YSRC chief’s protest: APCC president Sharmila

The Congress has kept away from Jagan’s protest in New Delhi, as it was aware that there was no truth in the protest, but only self-interest, which is of no benefit to the State, she averred.
APCC president YS Sharmila
APCC president YS Sharmila Photo | Express
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president YS Sharmila lashed out at her brother and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments on the Congress at a press conference on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, she posted, “Jagan wants answer why the Congress party @INCIndia did not come @ysjagan ... Why should we declare solidarity with your dharna? Because of the hypocritical drama played in Delhi for the existence of the party...?”

In a rebuttal to the criticism of YSRC on her social media post, the APCC chief said the YSRC is going on a loop line leaving the main line only to get derailed.

APCC president Sharmila
YSRC chief’s protest

