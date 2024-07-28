Police take former YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's son Mohith into custody in Bengaluru

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police have taken Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of former YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, into custody in Bengaluru in connection with the attack on Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani. Mohith Reddy approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the case hearing was deferred.

When TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani and his wife Sudha Reddy visited the EVM strong rooms on the premises of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam on May 14, they were allegedly attacked by Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s followers. Nani’s car was destroyed and his gunman was severely injured in the attack.

The incident caused Statewide commotion, prompting the Election Commission of India to take serious note of it. The name of Mohith Reddy was mentioned as accused No. 37 in the attack case. The police are making arrangements to bring Mohith Reddy to Tirupati.