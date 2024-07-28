Privilege notice will be issued to Jagan: TDP Politburo member Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said privilege notices will be served on YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the media houses owned by his family for making misleading statements and wrongly projecting the proceedings happened in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The notices will be served on Jagan and the media houses owned by his family soon after the constitution of the Assembly Privilege Committee, he said.
The former Finance minister said the State is now under a total debt burden of Rs 14 lakh crore since the debts raised through corporations were not included in the report submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by the previous YSRC regime, those were not mentioned in the white paper on ‘State Finances’ released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking to mediapersons, along with TDP leaders P Ashok Babu and Peethala Sujatha, at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Yanamala said the misleading statements on the State’s debt amount to insulting the legislature, thus privilege notices will soon be issued to Jagan and the media houses owned by his family.
Yanamala dared YSRC leaders, who are making a fuss that they did not raise debts to the extent of Rs 14 lakh crore, to come for an open debate either in the Assembly or outside.
“It is really ridiculous that Jagan, who ruined the State during his five-year regime, is now shamelessly uttering words like Dharma. Jagan is issuing statements without having even basic knowledge of vote-on-account budget. Jagan, who is in a state of frustration as the BJP too has kept him aside after his defeat in the elections, has gone to New Delhi in search of new political tie-up for his survival,” Yanamala remarked.
The former minister felt that the rate of poverty has gone up in the State due to the atrocious rule of the YSRC and even the sustainable development has slumped. This has resulted in an increase in economic imbalances in the State. The TDP is committed to empowerment of youth by providing them employment opportunities, he asserted.
He made it clear that if the full budget is presented without proper understanding of fiscal situation, several complications will arise and that is the reason as to why the TDP-led NDA government is seeking some more time to present it.