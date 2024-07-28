Privilege notice will be issued to Jagan: TDP Politburo member Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said privilege notices will be served on YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the media houses owned by his family for making misleading statements and wrongly projecting the proceedings happened in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The notices will be served on Jagan and the media houses owned by his family soon after the constitution of the Assembly Privilege Committee, he said.

The former Finance minister said the State is now under a total debt burden of Rs 14 lakh crore since the debts raised through corporations were not included in the report submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by the previous YSRC regime, those were not mentioned in the white paper on ‘State Finances’ released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons, along with TDP leaders P Ashok Babu and Peethala Sujatha, at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Yanamala said the misleading statements on the State’s debt amount to insulting the legislature, thus privilege notices will soon be issued to Jagan and the media houses owned by his family.