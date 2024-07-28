Two held in Madanapalle arson case

TIRUPATI: In a significant development in the fire incident at Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office, authorities have reportedly taken two YSRC leaders into their custody.

Investigative teams have taken Jinka Venkata Chalapathi, vice-chairman of Madanapalle municipality into custody and conducted a search at his residence and reportedly seized several documents.

In a related incident, police went to search the house of YSRC leader Bob John but he refused to cooperate. However, after a prolonged standoff, he was taken into custody. It may be noted that, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the destroying of files issue seriously, demanding a minute-by-minute account of the incident from officials.

He conducted three review meetings in a single day and personally spoke to the Collector to enquire about the fire incident. Police have obtained key evidence in the case.

Sources suggest that some police and revenue officials who acted negligently after the incident may face action. Sources said that the RDO’s failure to immediately inform the Collector about the incident has raised questions.