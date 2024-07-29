Inconsistent rains cause slump in Kharif crop production in Chittoor, farmers rely on groundnut

CHITTOOR: Farmers in Chittoor division are facing significant challenges in crop cultivation due to inadequate rainfall this season. The lack of sufficient rainfall has forced many to heavily rely on groundnut as a rain-fed crop, leading to its extensive cultivation across the region.

The persistent water scarcity and erratic rainfall have left farmers in a state of uncertainty, casting a shadow over agricultural productivity and food security in the region. Only about 30% of the usual area is being cultivated with crops other than groundnut.

Since the beginning of the Kharif season, Chittoor, Gudipala, Yadamari, Bangarupalyam, Tavanampallee, Irala, Puthalapattu, Penumuru, Karvetinagaram and Vedurukuppam mandals have experienced a shortfall in expected rainfall, limiting farmers to sporadic showers for cultivation.

The Agriculture Department had predicted a higher yield of rain-fed crops and millets. However, the prevailing drought conditions have stymied these projections. Last year’s deficient rainfall left the district with a significant water shortfall. Irrigation canals, crucial for irrigation, received little to no water flow due to inadequate rainfall in upstream areas.

Out of the total farmland of 25,984 hectares in the division, farmers have only been able to cultivate crops in 8,838 hectares. Groundnut is being cultivated in 4,198 hectares out of the usual 15,833 hectares, paddy is being cultivated in around 723 hectares out of 1,847 hectares, sugarcane in 1,074 hectares out of 3,180 hectares and other crops are being cultivated in 2,843 hectares.

The fall in these numbers indicate that farmers have primarily focused on groundnut as a rain-fed crop, while the cultivation of irrigated crops has been minimal. The cultivation is primarily reliant on borewell irrigation. Despite the challenges, farmers remain hopeful for sufficient rainfall this year.

Agricultural officials are closely monitoring the situation and considering potential interventions to support the farming community.

“We are expecting an increase in water levels in major reservoirs in the region, keeping the rainfall in the upstream areas. Farmers need to focus on dry crops this season,” said an agriculture official.