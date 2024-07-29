ISRO Director urges students to view problems as opportunity, talks about impact of AI

GUNTUR: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) Director BN Rama Krishna urged students to view every problem as an opportunity and think of innovative ways to solve it. He was the chief guest, and Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor (I/C) Professor Kancharla Gangadhar was the guest of honour at the 36th Graduation Day celebrations held at RVR&JC Engineering College in Chodavaram on Saturday.

College president Dr Rayapati Srinivas presided over the programme and provided an overview of the teaching courses and annual celebrations at the college.

The ISRO Director highlighted the significant impact of AI on various fields, predicting that it will play a dominant role in the future.

Kancharla Gangadhar emphasised the need for students to develop new inventions with innovative ideas for India’s development.