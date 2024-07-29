Man carrying out relief work drowns after his boat capsizes in floodwaters in Andhra

KAKINADA: A 26-year-old man, deployed to carry out flood relief works, drowned in the gushing floodwaters at Udimudi Lanka in P Gannavaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district when the boat he was travelling in capsized on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Chadalavada Vijay Kumar, and five others were transporting water cans to flood-hit regions when the mishap took place.

According to Fisheries Department district officer Lal Mohammad, local authorities arranged four boats to carry out relief works in the submerged villages of P Gannavaram mandal. The boats were commuting between Udimudi Lanka and Chintavaripeta since July 19. Two swimmers, three workers and the captain of the boat were headed to the island village to supply water. Officials explained that as the boat operator was not aware of the local area, he took a different route, when the bottom of the boat collided with an unknown object and overturned.

“The boat operator tried to reach the flood-affected area by choosing a shorter route, unmindful of the lurking danger,” District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said. The local fishermen saved five persons, who were floating due to life jackets.

“Vijay’s life jacket loosened as he was not wearing it properly,” officials said, adding that an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team and local swimmers have launched a search operation. According to officials, water in the River Godavari was flowing at a speed of 20 to 30 nautical miles.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of `5 lakh to the family of Vijay Kumar. He appealed to the people of flood-affected areas to maintain vigil.