Ministry of Power urges southern states to focus on energy efficiency, Mission LiFE

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has urged all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of Southern States, particularly Andhra Pradesh, to intensify their focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE.

This initiative highlights the immense potential for attracting global investments in key sectors such as urban development, agriculture, and building sectors, thereby enhancing the State’s international prominence. As the State advances towards developing its new capital city, incorporating energy efficiency measures and the principles of Mission LiFE will be crucial. This initiative is poised to establish environmentally friendly and energy-efficient standards, attract global investments, and enhance the State’s international prominence while improving living standards for its people.

BEE Deputy DG Asok Kumar, secretary Milind Deora, and directors held detailed discussions on the status and impact of BEE’s energy efficiency programmes implemented by SDAs across the country.

Deora emphasised the economic and environmental benefits achieved through energy efficiency across India and the potential for States like Andhra Pradesh to reap rewards. He highlighted the global marketplace opportunity to scale annual investments in energy efficiency and electrification to over $1.5 trillion before 2030, with at least $840 million per year earmarked for energy efficiency.

Citing an example to explain potential benefits of energy efficiency, he said in the fiscal year 2021-22, BEE’s measures resulted in monetary benefits worth Rs 1,60,721 crore, giving a substantial boost to the Indian economy. These initiatives have also significantly reduced carbon emissions, contributing to India’s sustainable development goals.

The energy savings achieved — 249.88 billion units of electricity and 23.85 million tonnes of oil equivalent in thermal energy annually — translate to a total saving of 44.43 million tonnes of oil equivalent, which is 6% of the country’s total primary energy supply.

The BEE highlighted the potential for energy efficiency investments in Andhra Pradesh, forecasting substantial investments in sectors such as industry, agriculture, housing, rural development, and municipal sectors. These investments are expected to accelerate economic development and generate employment in the State.