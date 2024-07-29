Not attending Assembly is 'insult' to those who elected you: APCC chief Sharmila slams Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila lashed out at his brother and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not attending the Assembly session on the pretext of not being given the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status. Sharmila demanded that Jagan and his party MLAs resign from their posts if they do not attend the Assembly sessions.

Taking to X, Sharmila said it is a shame that Jagan is showing denial of LoP status as the reason for not attending the Assembly. “Such cowardice, incompetence and arrogance cannot be seen or heard anywhere. Cheating people is not new to you, but not attending the Assembly is insulting the people, who have elected you,’’ she observed.

Sharmila said, “MLA is Member of Legislative Assembly and not Member of Media Assembly. Did you win as an MLA to become the voice of the people in the legislature or to beat your own drum in front of the media?”

Sharmila said the ruling party released white papers on the entire five-year YSRC regime, claiming there was rampant corruption and looting and leaving the State in a debt trap. “People made you MLA not to sit in your palace coolly and hold media meetings. Isn’t it your responsibility to answer on record in the Assembly to the criticism of your previous regime? Is it not your responsibility to question the ruling party on the floor of the House, if injustice is meted out to the people? You do not deserve the status of LoP but also the post of MLA,” she said and demanded Jagan’s resignation.