NTR police educate college students on cybercrime, precautions to adopt to prevent becoming victim

VIJAYAWADA: Under the directives of Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu, NTR district police have taken a proactive approach to combat cybercrimes by educating college students about its dangers and preventive measures.

In an initiative led by Cybercrime ACP, Inspectors P Srinivas, D Prasad, and Nunna Inspector Durga Prasad informed, about the various facets of cybercrime and how to safeguard themselves, to the students of Aditya Degree College in Nunna on Sunday.

The inspectors provided an overview of cyber crime. They explained what cybercrime entails, the different forms it can take, and the precautions individuals should adopt to avoid becoming victims. Through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, they highlighted how to use smartphones and the importance of being vigilant about the apps and information accessed on these devices.

The presentation covered a wide range of cybercrimes including online games, online loans, QR code scanning, part-time job scams via WhatsApp, and fake IDs on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram. The inspectors appealed that students to report such cases immediately by calling the helpline 1930 or through National Cybercrime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in/.