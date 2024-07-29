Police detain YSR leader Mohith Reddy in attempt to murder case, free him under conditions

TIRUPATI: Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, former chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority, was briefly detained, and subsequently released by police on Sunday in connection with an attempt to murder case.

The case is related to an attack on Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam campus on May 14. Sri Venkateswara University police arrested 34 persons, mainly YSRC activists, in connection with the attack.

Mohith Reddy’s name was later added to the list of accused in the case, prompting him to seek anticipatory bail from the High Court. His bail petition will come up for hearing on Monday.

Mohith Reddy was taken into custody at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Airport on Saturday night while he was on his way to Dubai to attend a wedding, along with his father and former YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and his brother Harshith Reddy. Immigration authorities intercepted him. A police team headed by Tirupati DSP Ravi Manoharachari, brought Mohith to SVU police station on Sunday morning. Following a brief questioning, Mohith was issued a notice under Section 41A of CrPC and released with conditions, including a travel ban.