Police detain YSR leader Mohith Reddy in attempt to murder case, free him under conditions

TIRUPATI: Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, former chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority, was briefly detained, and subsequently released by police on Sunday in connection with an attempt to murder case.
The case is related to an attack on Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam campus on May 14. Sri Venkateswara University police arrested 34 persons, mainly YSRC activists, in connection with the attack.
Mohith Reddy’s name was later added to the list of accused in the case, prompting him to seek anticipatory bail from the High Court. His bail petition will come up for hearing on Monday.
Mohith Reddy was taken into custody at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Airport on Saturday night while he was on his way to Dubai to attend a wedding, along with his father and former YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and his brother Harshith Reddy. Immigration authorities intercepted him. A police team headed by Tirupati DSP Ravi Manoharachari, brought Mohith to SVU police station on Sunday morning. Following a brief questioning, Mohith was issued a notice under Section 41A of CrPC and released with conditions, including a travel ban.
Addressing the media, Mohith denied the charges against him, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the attack case. He accused the TDP-led NDA government of harassing him in the guise of case investigation. “We will fight the false case legally. There was no attack on Pulivarthi Nani. My name was added as the 37th accused 52 days after the incident,” he said.
“They (NDA leaders) are deliberately implicating us in false cases. The police have issued notices under Section 41A of CrPC, asking us to appear before them whenever summoned. Unable to face my father politically, they are filing such cases. We will continue to fight for the people as long as we live,” he said.
Defending his, Bhaskar Reddy asserted that Mohith would continue to stand firm with the people, and demonstrate the true nature of public protests to the TDP-led NDA government. The former YSRC MLA said his son was falsely implicated in the case filed 52 days after the alleged incident.