Water inflow into Srisailam reservoir raise farmers' hopes amidst drought-like situations

KADAPA: Farmers in the Rayalaseema region, particularly those dependent on the KC canal (Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal) and Telugu Ganga projects, are seeing a glimmer of hope after weeks of drought-like conditions.
The Srisailam reservoir, which is crucial for these projects, has been receiving significant inflows over the past week, reviving hope among the regional farmers.
As of Sunday, the water level in Srisailam has reached 871 feet, nearing its full capacity of 885 feet. This development has raised expectations for water release to the parched Rayalaseema projects. According to regulations, water should be released from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator when the level reaches 854 feet.
Last year, a severe rainfall deficit meant no water release for the KC Canal, limiting farmers to rain-fed crops. This year, however, the situation looks more promising. The Srisailam reservoir received an inflow of 4.69 lakh cusecs, while releasing 62,847 cusecs downstream on Sunday. The project is also generating power on both the banks as well.
The KC Canal serves as a lifeline for agriculture in Kadapa and Kurnool districts. Political leaders have been demanding the State government to release water.
The Telugu Ganga project, another major irrigation source in the region, is also in dire need of water, with its reservoirs running dry. If water is released from Pothireddypadu in the next three to four days, it could reach the KC Canal within a week to 10 days, potentially salvaging the Kharif season for many farmers. The canal has a capacity to irrigate 92,000 acres in Kadapa, with many farmers having already prepared their fields in anticipation.
The Telugu Ganga project, which is expected to provide irrigation facilities to 1.6 lakh acres, is also pinning hopes on this development. While direct irrigation might not be possible, the project usually supplies water to local tanks and ponds. KC Canal Executive Engineer B Brahmananda Reddy confirmed that there’s a high probability of water release this year and added that they’re awaiting orders from higher authorities.
Farmer associations, including AP Rythu Sangham, have submitted a memorandum to Kadapa district Joint Collector Aditi Singh, urging immediate water release to various projects, including KC Canal, Telugu Ganga and Velugodu.
They highlighted the critical drought conditions in Rayalaseema and the need to fill reservoirs like Velugodu, Brahma Sagar, and Gandikota projects. They have sought a meeting of the Irrigation Advisory Board and a clear announcement on water release from Srisailam reservoir.