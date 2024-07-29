Water inflow into Srisailam reservoir raise farmers' hopes amidst drought-like situations

KADAPA: Farmers in the Rayalaseema region, particularly those dependent on the KC canal (Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal) and Telugu Ganga projects, are seeing a glimmer of hope after weeks of drought-like conditions.

The Srisailam reservoir, which is crucial for these projects, has been receiving significant inflows over the past week, reviving hope among the regional farmers.

As of Sunday, the water level in Srisailam has reached 871 feet, nearing its full capacity of 885 feet. This development has raised expectations for water release to the parched Rayalaseema projects. According to regulations, water should be released from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator when the level reaches 854 feet.

Last year, a severe rainfall deficit meant no water release for the KC Canal, limiting farmers to rain-fed crops. This year, however, the situation looks more promising. The Srisailam reservoir received an inflow of 4.69 lakh cusecs, while releasing 62,847 cusecs downstream on Sunday. The project is also generating power on both the banks as well.

The KC Canal serves as a lifeline for agriculture in Kadapa and Kurnool districts. Political leaders have been demanding the State government to release water.