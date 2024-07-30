Government hospital doctors perform rare surgery, save life of 4-month-old boy in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: Doctors at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) performed a rare surgery and removed a tumour from the stomach of a four-month-old baby boy.

Disclosing the details, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said Supriya gave birth to the boy at the Vijayawada GGH on February 27.

Supriya and her husband, G Sobhan Babu, are residents of Bantumalli village in Krishna district. Due to severe complications, Supriya died during child birth.

Soon after birth, the boy suffered seizures and was treated.

However, his health condition worsened after a few days. Subsequently, his father, G Sobhan Babu, took him to a private hospital.

Doctors informed Sobhan Babu that his child had a tumour and the surgery would cost Rs 25 lakh.

Unable to afford such an expensive procedure, Sobhan admitted his son at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on July 4.

Paediatric surgeon and head of the department Dr Bhaskar conducted several tests, and performed a centric cyst surgery to remove the tumour.

Elaborating on the details of the case, Dr Bhaskar said that the tumour was connected to the superior vena cava and mesenteric veins. At the end of the four-hour-long surgery, the boy’s life was saved. Dr Bhaskar explained that the tumour was caused due to a genetic disorder.

Around 100 such cases have been reported across the world till now, he added.

The boy is recovering well and will be discharged in a couple of days, he added. GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar lauded the entire team for successfully performing the surgery.