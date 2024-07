Operate more flights from Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to initiate measures to operate more flight services from Vijayawada to various parts of the country.

Chinni called on the Civil Aviation Minister at the latter’s chamber in Parliament on Monday and submitted a memorandum urging him to take the initiative to operate flight services from Vijayawada to Varanasi via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada to Kolkata via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada to Ahmedabad, Vijayawada to Cochin via Bengaluru or Hyderabad, and Vijayawada to Pune.