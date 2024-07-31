Andhra farmers unhappy with water in reservoirs, levels stand at 444.94 TMC

VIJAYAWADA: In the last week of June, the State recorded 50.2% excess rainfall than normal, and the onset of Southwest Monsoon was on time. However, farmers in the State, particularly those of Rayalaseema region, were not happy as the water levels in various reservoirs were not worth mentioning. The total water levels were only 233.59 TMC, which is 23.75% of the gross capacity of FRL of 983.49 TMC.

However, things have changed since then, and on July 30, the water levels in various reservoirs stood at 444.94 TMC, which is 45.24% of FRL of 983.49 TMC. The reservoir levels stood at 408.78 TMC, which was 41.56% of the total FRL, the same day last year.

More inflows into reservoirs are expected in the coming days due to heavy rains in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of Krishna and Godavari rivers.

On the other hand, the State has been receiving excess rains with an active Southwest Monsoon. It has received 30.5% more rainfall than normal. In July, the State has received 175.3 mm as against normal rainfall of 157 mm.

According to the data of the State Planning Department and the Water Resources Department, six districts out of the total 26 have received normal rainfall. They include Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Palnadu, Kurnool and YSR Kadapa. Eluru has received large excess rainfall, while the remaining 19 districts have recorded excess rainfall. Eluru has recorded the highest surplus rainfall of 73.1%, while Palnadu district has received 2.8% less than normal rainfall, but technically it is considered normal rainfall only.

Weathermen predict that the State may receive above normal rainfall in August, unlike last August, which witnessed one of the worst dry spells.