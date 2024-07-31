AP IT Academy CEO announces digital education, IT support for students who completed one year studies in state

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), N Surjeet Singh, announced that digital education and IT support services will be offered to students who have completed Intermediate education in the State for one year.

In collaboration with Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), the academy will provide digital education and employment opportunities. This initiative aims to allow students to pursue higher education while gaining work experience.

To qualify for this programme, students must have completed their Intermediate or equivalent courses in the 2022-23 or 2023-24 academic years. Eligible students should have studied in Vocational, CEC, HEC, or BIPC groups. Those selected for the programme must achieve at least 75% marks after training to qualify for employment.

The selection process includes an HCL Career Aptitude Test, followed by an interview for talented candidates. Successful candidates will then undergo a Versant Communication Test. Those who excel in these stages will receive an appointment letter.

Training will be provided at HCL centres in Madurai and Chennai. The programme includes three months of classroom training and nine months of internship, with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Full-time employees will earn a starting salary of Rs 1.7 lakh per annum, with annual increases based on performance. Additionally, employees will have opportunities to pursue higher education at Shastra, Amity, and KL Universities.

Online registration is open for the academic year 2024 at http://registrations.hcltechbee.com . For more details, candidates can contact 9642973350, 7780323850, 7780754278, or 6363095030.

A special selection drive will be held across various districts including Krishna on August 6, Nellore on August 8, Guntur, Prakasam, and Chittoor on August 9, Kadapa on August 13, Anantapur on August 17, West Godavari on August 20, Visakhapatnam on August 22, Vijayanagaram on August 23, and Srikakulam on August 24.