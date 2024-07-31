APCC Chief Sharmila seeks clarity on Aarogyasri, Pemmasani terms it a diversion tactic

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila said the ambiguous statement of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar raised doubts over the continuation of the Aarogyasri scheme. She demanded that the TDP-led NDA government clarify the matter.

In a post on social media platform X, she questioned, “Ayushman Bharat cards should be taken by everyone, does it mean that there is no more Aarogyasri in the State? Do you want to implement the Ayushman scheme? Is your coalition planning to stop Aarogyasri? That is why the scheme is being undermined by not giving funds. Why are you neglecting the payment of pending dues?”

The APCC chief sought to know what the government’s claims of not getting funds indicate. If Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman is being given by the Centre, what about the State? She asked. The previous YSRC regime kept bills worth Rs 1,600 crore pending and hospitals had stopped admitting cases. “Now, going by the Union Minister’s statement, it looks like the State government has intended to wind up the Aarogysri scheme altogether,” she observed.

Mentioning that the Aarogyasri scheme was the brainchild of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and lakhs of common people got benefited from it, the APCC chief said the Congress will not keep silent, if any efforts are made to dilute the scheme.

Responding to Sharmila’s post, Pemmasani strongly condemned the comments of APCC chief and said it was an attempt to divert the attention of the people.

“PM Ayushman Bharat is not a replacement for Aarogyasri but a significant addition to expand affordable healthcare to the people of AP. They understand the vision of the NDA government and shall not fall prey to such politically motivated attempts of the Congress,” he said.

Reacting to it, the APCC chief said given the ambiguous statement of the Union Minister, she had responded and leaves it to the wisdom of Pemmasani whether a person holding a responsible post should make such remarks or not.