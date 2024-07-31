Aqua prawn farmers' association praises Union Budget on reducing custom duties

VIJAYAWADA: GKF Subbaraju, Secretary of the Aqua prawn farmers association of Andhra Pradesh, said the zero custom duty on certain imports, as announced in the latest budget, will benefit hatcheries and support the growth of aqua product exports.

He made these remarks at an event held under the auspices of Aqua prawn farmers association of AP at the Tulasi Convention Centre in Veeravasaram, where attendees expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing customs duty on products used in prawn feed production. Several farmers and representatives were present.

During the event, farmers anointed portraits of the PM and the FM with milk to show their appreciation. Addressing the gathering, Subbaraju emphasised the benefits of the zero custom duty on specific imports and highlighted the government’s interest in setting up of nucleus breeding centres in India to reduce dependency on other countries for broodstock. Gandhi Bhagavan Raju, President of Jai Bharat Ksheerarama Aqua Association in Palakollu, urged the State government to ensure implementation by feed manufacturers to reduce prawn feed costs by at least Rs 20 per kg.