Centre released Rs 3.5k cr to AP under Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Jal Shakti Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released a total of Rs 3,551 crore as grant to Andhra Pradesh under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for rainwater harvesting over the last three years. It has approved 196 projects costing Rs 522 crore towards water body rejuvenation projects for Andhra Pradesh under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0). Under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the Centre has released a total of Rs 137 crore to AP over last three plus years, according to Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

In reply to a question posed by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union Minister also stated that in 2024, under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain programme in Andhra Pradesh, 13,519 water conservation and rainwater harvesting works were completed, 10,814 renovation of traditional water bodies was done, 3,026 re-use and recharge structures were set up, and 10,463 watershed development works were completed.

Parimal Nathwani sought details of the works undertaken at rural as well as urban level to promote rainwater harvesting, and the funds allocated under various schemes, and whether any incentives are being offered to the States for promotion of rainwater harvesting.

According to the statement of the Union Minister, water conservation through rainwater harvesting is one of the foremost priorities of the Government of India, and it supplements the efforts of the States/UTs through technical and financial support as water is a State subject. Of the approved plan size of Rs 77,650 crore for AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0 Mission, a significant amount of Rs 39,011 crore has been allocated for water supply sector. So far, 3,543 water supply projects costing about Rs 1,13,358.44 crore have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Additionally, 2,713 water body rejuvenation projects worth Rs 5,432.21 crore have been approved by MoHUA under AMRUT 2.0, he explained.