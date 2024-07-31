End tribals’ ordeal of carrying sick people in slings: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to take immediate measures to end the ordeal of carrying sick people in slings (Dolis) in tribal areas.

Highlighting the decline in living standards due to the previous YSRC government’s destruction, he emphasised the need for infrastructure development and the restoration of feeder ambulances for medical emergencies in these regions.

During a review meeting with the Tribal Welfare Department officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the CM noted that tribal women were benefited from the Pregnant Women Hostel facility provided by the TDP government between 2014-19. He urged the officials to relaunch these hostels.

Reviewing the education, health and welfare schemes for tribals, Naidu accused the previous YSRC regime of diluting several beneficial schemes implemented by the TDP government. He cited the NTR Vidyonnathi, Ambedkar Overseas Vidyanidhi, and Best Available School schemes as examples of programmes that were diluted. Additionally, he pointed out that feeder ambulances, crucial for providing medical services in tribal areas, were stalled by the previous regime.

Naidu also inquired about the sale and marketing of Araku Coffee, noting that the TDP government had prioritised promoting Araku Coffee, while the subsequent YSRC government neglected it and other tribal products. He emphasised that tribal products have a good demand in national and international markets, and better marketing facilities could bring radical improvements to tribal lives. He observed that tribal areas consist of fertile lands and suggested promoting nature farming. Encouraging the cultivation of honey, coffee, and horticultural crops in these regions could yield better results, he noted.

Naidu stressed that there should be no presence of ganja in tribal areas. He directed the activation of the Tribes Finance Corporation (Tricor), Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to undertake more activities for tribal benefit. He instructed officials to conduct World Tribal Day in August.

Naidu urged officials to study Central government schemes for tribes and develop a plan to secure more central funds for the State. He asked for details of lands cultivated by tribes, crops, and income from the produce for the next meeting.