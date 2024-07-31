Former CM Ambati Rambabu accuses Naidu of taking U-turn on land survey

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taking a U-turn on the comprehensive land survey by opposing it before elections, and now showing inclination to continue the programme.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Tuesday, Ambati pointed out that Naidu had earlier stated that he would stall the land survey but now announcing that he would take up land survey.

“Before the elections, Naidu claimed that the land resurvey was dangerous and unjust as it would harm the interests of farmers. Recently, he had even announced halting the land resurvey. Now, Naidu has taken a U-turn and said he would continue the survey,” Ambati said.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the revolutionary land resurvey programme to clear disputes regarding the ownership of lands. “Naidu and TDP leaders opposed the survey then and had changed their stand now,’’ he said.

The YSRC government had employed around 14,630 surveyors for the resurvey, targeting 2.26 crore agricultural lands in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh government and private properties in 13,371 village clusters, and 40 lakh government and private properties in 110 urban areas, covering 10 lakh plots.

He pointed out that the survey was completed in 6,000 villages, with passbooks issued in 4,000 villages and drone surveys completed in the remaining villages. The former minister also slammed Naidu’s government for annulling the Land Titling Act. “The Act would have resolved many disputes. It was not the State’s idea but a Central government initiative based on NITI Aayog’s recommendations. The same Act will have to be implemented with a different name,’’ Ambati remarked.

“The Chief Minister renamed Amma Vodi as Thalliki Vandanam, promised three free gas cylinders, but delivered nothing, and spoke about free travel for women in RTC buses and unemployment benefits, but has not fulfilled these promises yet,’’ he pointed out.