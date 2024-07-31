Officials lift ten gates of Srisailam Dam in Andhra

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Dam is brimming with water and attracting tourists in large numbers as four more gates were lifted on Tuesday, making the gushing water a sight to see. Officials have lifted 10 out of the total 12 gates, releasing 3.59 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

A joyful crowd could be seen all over the region enjoying the greenery at Srisailam and its surrounding hills, said AP Tourism Srisailam unit manager B. Penchal Reddy. He said that boat services would resume after the gates are closed. Police said 25 personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic on both sides of the ghat road. The latest bulletin reports inflows of 4,27,380 cusecs from both the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, with officials lifting 10 gates to release 3.59 lakh cusecs of floodwater into the Nagarjuna Sagar.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Srisailam temple on August 1 and offer special prayers.

He will also perform Jalaharathi to the Krishna River near the Srisailam dam site, the officials said.