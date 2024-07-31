Second flood alert withdrawn at Dowleswaram Barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The floodwater level of the Godavari River is receding at Dowleswaram Barrage, with officials releasing 11 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. The second flood warning at the barrage was lifted on Tuesday and the first warning remains in effect until the water level drops to 11.75 ft.

As per Tuesday evening, the water level at the barrage has reached 12.80 feet. According to flood conservator Kasi Visveswararao, the flood level stands at 43 feet and is receding at Bhadrachalam.

Heavy rains are being recorded in the upper catchment area of the Godavari, making it unpredictable when the flood inflows will recede, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of four mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are relieved as the flood recedes at Bhadrachalam. On Tuesday, ASR district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar visited a residential school in Kunavaram village and interacted with the flood victims. They requested the Collector to arrange for rehabilitation and resettlement compensation, as they have faced annual flooding for the past 10 years.