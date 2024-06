VIJAYAWADA: Friday was one of the hottest days in Andhra Pradesh as the mercury level crossed 40 degrees Celsius at 429 places in the State. As many as 16 places reported over 45 degrees Celsius.

Vinukonda in Palnadu district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.9°C, followed by 45.4°C at Pullalacheruv in Prakasam district, 45.3°C at Nandigama in NTR district, 45°C at Thullur and Phirangipuram in Guntur district, 44.8°C at Parchur in Bapatla district, 44.4°C at Jaladanki in Nellore district, 44.2°C at Koduru in Krishna district and 44°C at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Meanwhile, APSDMA has warned of severe heatwave conditions in 15 mandals and heatwave conditions in 43 mandals on Saturday. Nine mandals in Paravathipuram-Manyam district and six in Vizianagaram district are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions. On Friday, two mandals in Parvathipuram-Manyam reported severe heatwave conditions, and 69 mandals experienced heatwave conditions.

Onset of monsoon in AP next week

APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath advised people not to venture out between 11 am and 4 pm. Further, he advised people to prefer wearing light colour clothes, use an umbrella when going out, and hydrating with fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, etc.

4.8 cm rainfall in Srikakulam

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity was reported in parts of Srikakulam, Paravathipuram-Manyam, ASR, Vizianagaram districts, and parts of Rayalaseema. Highest rainfall of 4.8 cm was reported in Kaviti of Srikakulam district, followed by 4.4 cm at Ichchapuram in the same district.

Further, IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Kmph over coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday. At the same time, hot, humid, and discomfort weather are likely in the north coastal and Rayalaseema districts for the same period.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 2-3 days. The onset of monsoon in AP is likely in the first week of June.