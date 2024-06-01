Foolproof security for counting in Prakasam

ONGOLE : As the countdown to the counting day for the general elections begins, the officials of Prakasam district are making elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the process.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil announced that a four-tier security system has been established around the counting centres with deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Traffic on NH-16 near Pelluru and Valluru villages will be diverted to keep the road in front of RISE College as a sterile zone. There should be no crowding at the counting centres as Section 144 will be in force. No one should fly drones in the vicinity of counting centres as the area is declared as Red Zone, the SP added. He said the poll officials, agents and candidates should wear ID cards issued by District Collector and District Election Officer.

The entry is allowed after checking their identity cards and no outsiders will be allowed near the strong rooms.

Adequate parking areas has been arranged for counting agents, candidates, observers and officials.

Red Zone has been declared near the counting centres.

Media and communication rooms has also been set up at the counting centres. Security will be stationed at the residences of 18 political party leaders and 16 party officer in four major towns.

Specialised teams equipped with riot gear, rubber bullets and rifles will be stationed at strategic locations such as Ongole, Markapuram, Y Palem Darsi and counting centres to swiftly respond to any instances of rioting or mob activity.