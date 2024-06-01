Palnadu: Ahead of counting, SP warns trouble-mongers

GUNTUR : Narasaraopet police arrested a trouble-monger, who posted a video on social media inciting hatred between political parties, and he has been remanded.

The accused (name withheld), who lives under Narasaraopet Two Town police station limits, was reported to have posted a video on social media using obscene language, and inciting hatred between political parties.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said based on a report, a case was registered, and during the investigation, it was found that the individual was referencing the current political situation.

The SP warned that if any hateful messages, photos or videos are posted on social media, strict action will be taken as per the law. The responsibility for such crimes falls entirely on group admins. No provocative posts should be made on social media or WhatsApp after the upcoming exit polls. If anyone sends such messages, photos or videos, the group admins will be held fully responsible, and legal action will be taken against them, the SP said.

In a similar incident in Sattenapalli, a rowdy-sheeter attacked the watchman of a political party office, threatening to set the office on fire. A case was registered against him, and considering his past crimes, he was remanded and sent to jail. Anyone with a criminal history who behaves disruptively, and threatens public peace will face strict legal action, including being charged under the PD Act or being banned from the district, the SP warned.

Due to the implementation of Section 144 across the district, no rallies, loudspeakers or cultural programmes are permitted on June 1 to mark Hanuman Jayanti. The people are advised to offer their prayers at temples only, and cooperate with the official machinery.

All the shops and business establishments across the district should be closed by 5 pm on June 1. Traders are asked to cooperate with the police. The public should avoid gathering in groups, and only venture out if necessary. They should purchase essential items by the evening, and stay indoors to help the police in maintenance of law and order effectively in the district, the SP said.

