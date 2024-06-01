Sajjala booked for poll code violation

VIJAYAWADA: Tadepalli police on Friday registered a criminal case against YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for violating the election code.

Gudipati Lakshmi Narayana, general secretary of TDP legal cell, lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police alleging that Sajjala conducted a training programme for YSRC agents with an intent to disrupt the counting process, and incite enmity among different groups.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sajjala under Sections 153 and 505 (2) of IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

In his complaint, Gudipati said they came to know that Sajjala gave training to the counting agents at the YSRC central office on May 29, and made objectionable remarks provoking them to break the rules if needed.

He feared that Sajjala’s remarks are provocative with malafide intention to disturb the counting process. The remarks amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), he stated.

Tadepalli police said the accused in the case will be called for questioning duly following the provisions of law.