Why YSRC is afraid of postal ballots: TDP MLC

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu has felt that YSRC leaders are afraid of postal ballots and hence they are making baseless arguments.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters on Friday, Ashok Babu recalled that around 50,000 postal ballots of the total 2.6 lakh polled were invalid in the last elections. “As invalidation of votes is not good for democracy, the TDP has requested the Election Commission of India to look into some small issues,” he said.

It was agreed by both the Election Commission and the State CEO, and gave instructions to count the postal ballots even if there was no stamp or seal. However, the YSRC leaders made the postal ballots an issue, and tried to create confusion among the people, the TDP MLC alleged.