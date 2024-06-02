Andhra Pradesh: Singanamala MLA’s party always comes to power!

ANANTAPUR: A peculiar belief prevails in the erstwhile united Anantapur district. It’s pertaining to Singanamala (SC reserved) Assembly constituency. The party of Singanamala winner forms the government in the State. The belief has been there since 1983.

G Gurumurthy of TDP won from Singanamala in 1983, and the Telugu Desam formed the government in the State. Since then, the party that wins in Singanamala has been forming the State government in every election. As counting for the general elections 2024 approaches, political leaders are eager to know the Singanamala result.

In 1985, Kottapalli Jayaram of TDP won, and his party retained power. In 1989, Pamidi Samanthakamani (Congress) won, and her party formed the government. Jayaram won again in 1994 and 1999 and on both the occasions the TDP formed the government. Jayaram also served as a minister in the TDP regime.

The Congress came to power in 2004 and 2009 when Sake Sailajanath of Congress won from Singanamala. After the State bifurcation, B Yamini Bala of TDP won in 2014, and her party came to power. In 2019, Jonnalgadda Padmavathi of YSRC won from Singanamala, and her party formed the government.

Interestingly, Uravakonda Assembly constituency in the district shows an opposite trend. Since 1999, the party of winning candidate of Uravakonda has not formed the government in the State. In 1999, Y Sivaram Reddy of Congress won, but TDP formed the government. Payyavula Keshav of TDP won in 2004 and 2009, but Congress came to power. In 2014, Y Visweswara Reddy of YSRC won, but TDP came to power. In 2019, Keshav of TDP won, but YSRC came to power.

Now, political analysts are keenly observing the results of Singanamala and Uravakonda constituencies whether the popular belief prevails or not in the 2024 elections.